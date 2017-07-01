[PHOTOS] Deepika Padukone looks every bit royal and gorgeous in this photo shoot

If it’s not her upcoming films or speculations about her relationship, Deepika Padukone is always in the news for her fashion statements. While most of you might find her fashion outings gorgeous and interesting there are a lot of critics who have given her thumbs down for some of her looks. But the actress is not bothered by people slamming her outfits and looks as long as she loves what she wears. The actress recently did a photo shoot for a jewellery brand she endorses and looked nothing less than a princess in the pictures. She looked royal and beautiful in every picture.

The actress has worn different gowns for different pieces of jewellery and knows just how to flaunt it. And we’re not making a bizarre comparison when we say she looks like a Disney princess in some of the pictures. She is evening holding a mirror in one of the pictures. One of her yellow gowns will remind you of Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The actress has even managed to pull off a Jasmine from Alladin. Apart from some pictures, the diva looks like a proper Indian princess. The actress has chosen really good colours to go with for this photoshoot. (ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s bright yellow airport look reminds us of her Golden Globe Awards 2017 Ralph Lauren gown – View HQ pics)

Check out pictures from the photo shoot right here.

Though we would have loved to see her experiment a little more with her hairstyles. The sleek hairdo is done to death and a few curls would have added to the charm of these pictures. We especially loved the last picture where she is wearing the white gown. The accessories, hair and makeup work perfectly well with each other. We love all the outfits that were chosen for this photo shoot but we just wish she went for different hairstyles in some of the pictures.

What are your thoughts about Deepika’s photo shoot? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more. Also, tell us which one of these looks you loved the most.