[PHOTOS] Katrina Kaif and Kajol spotted twinning in monochromes at the airport

Oh well, look what we found today! Kajol was twinning with Katrina Kaif at the airport. Both were seen wearing monochromatic stripes and white sneakers. Both of these gorgeous ladies are pulling off the look brilliantly. Though Katrina’s dress has a V-neck and full sleeves and Kajol’s has a cute collar, more like a shirt dress. Katrina has let her hair down while Kajol chose to tie it in a bun. They’ve both completed their look with shades and white shoes. Katrina is wearing sneakers and Kajol is sporting loafers. They’re looking absolutely perfect and seemed to have nailed the airport look.

Katrina has just returned from Abu Dhabi, where she was promoting Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor at SIIMA 2017. The actress has been killing it lately with all her style outings. She had us floored with her red carpet look at SIIMA. The actress wore a Tony Ward Couture yellow gown. Ranbir and Kat looked like they’ve just stepped out of a fairytale book at the awards show. It was a perfect sight. The two have been promoting their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos. And they seem really comfortable with each other, despite all the banter that is often misunderstood as fights. (ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif owns the red carpet at SIIMA 2017 as she walks with Ranbir Kapoor – view pics)

Kajol is currently gearing up for her comeback in the Tamil cinema with Dhanush’s VIP 2. The trailer already got fans pretty excited. The actress looks glamorous and means business in the trailer. It’s refreshing to see her back in a Tamil film after 20 long years. In fact, she shares a great bond with Dhanush and his wife, Soundarya, who has directed the film. We’re quite impressed with Kajol’s airport look. It’s super comfortable and everything you’d want in your closet. But if you ask me, I’d suggest that they swap shoes with each other. Would look even better.

Check out these pictures of the two at the airport.

Don’t they look gorgeous? Whose airport did you like more? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.