[PHOTOS] Misha ditches daddy Shahid Kapoor to enjoy an outing with mommy Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor’s baby girl Misha has stepped out with mommy Mira Rajput and boy does she look adorable. The toddler has accompanied her mother as they were spotted in Bandra. Of course, Shahid was nowhere to be found. And the mother-daughter duo are certainly getting used to the attention from paparazzi! Well, it did some time for Mira to get accustomed to all the limelight and media gaze. However, their little bundle of joy seems to have embraced the shutterbugs! Both Shahid and Mira have been quite uncomfortable with the constant picture-clicks of their baby girl. They made it pretty clear at various instances. But looks like they are now warming up to the idea. How they would usually wrap their munchkin in a piece of cloth to avoid cameramen capturing their beautiful daughter, has now changed.

You can see it in the pics the shutterbugs clicked of the yummy mummy and her daughter in Bandra. Mira opted for a simple printed blue top and faded denims. Misha, on the other hand, went for a reverse fashion of her mother in an all white. The kiddo looked slightly clueless but certainly didn’t seem to mind the attention. Oh we just can’t get over this mother-daughter duo. They look so adorable! We just wonder where Shahid was at this time. Our guess is shoot for Padmavati as it’s currently going on. We hear a lot of exciting things are happening on the sets with gorgeous song shoots being one of the details! Anyway, enough with that, check out Mira and Misha’s pics.

Both Shahid and Mira may have kept their baby daughter away from the eyes of the paparazzi for too long. But finally, it’s nice to see the innumerable appearances she has been making. We’re so glad that the parents have cooled down with the idea of letting the world see her. Shahid, especially, is quite protective of Misha so for him to loosen up is a big deal. We wonder what brought in the change. But we’re satisfied that the mystery around her is over. In fact, now we keep looking forward to more pictures of the girlie. Doesn’t she look cute? Oh we just want to pull her cheeks!

