[PHOTOS] Salman Khan kick starts Tubelight promotions on TV with India Banega Manch

Salman Khan finally begins his promotion for upcoming film Tubelight with Sohail Khan. The two began promotions with India Banega Manch and were seen having a gala time in Bandra Fort, Mumbai. In fact, it looks like Salman even sang a song or two to entertain the audience. The trailer of the film that was released a few days back has created enough excitement for the film and fans can’t wait for the movie to hit the theatres. Salman was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai and landed in Mumbai a day before the day of Tubelight’s trailer launch.

Krushna Abhishek, who hosts India Banega Manch, is more than happy that Bhai is making an appearance in his show. The comedian and host told DNA,” Salman is the only star who supported me. He was the first star to come on Comedy Nights Bachao when it started and also the first star to visit Comedy Nights Live when I took over from Kapil (Sharma). He is a man with a great heart. Once he came on the sets just because he was shooting nearby and that was when Katrina was on the show. And, now he has come on my new show.” (ALSO READ: Not Kapil Sharma but Salman Khan is a saviour for Krushna Abhishek)

In fact, we also hear that the comedian played quite a few games with Bhai and even shook a leg with the actors. Krushna revealed to the daily that he asked Salman quite a few personal questions and Bhai did not hesitate answering any of it. Sohail Khan was also seen laughing his heart off with Krushna and Salman. It looks like it’s going to be one hell of an episode. We can’t wait to see Bhai start his promotions on television. Tubelight is set to release on 25th June 2017 and also has Chinese actress, Zhu Zhu starring in it.

The trailer looks quite promising and we’re hoping that it’s as entertaining as all Bhai films. Check out this pictures of Salman, Sohail and Krushna at Bandra Fort, Mumbai right here. Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.