[Photos] Shah Rukh Khan attends Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter’s wedding

Shah Rukh Khan these days is busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Today, a new song from the film Beech beech mein will release but that’s not the only thing that he is doing these days. We have pictures of him attended Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter Aditi’s wedding shared by his fanclub which means he has other things to keep him busy too. He looks very dapper in the pictures that we have with us.

In a black suit, Shah Rukh is looking very dashing. And then he wore than disarming smile of his on top of that. It was enough to make everyone watch only him. You can see from the pictures that Shah Rukh stands out in the midst of all the guests there. Everyone is trying their best to squeeze in the frame because a picture like that only comes rarely. On top of that, the actor is flashing that smile… it deserves to be cherished. Fine, we will stop blabbering now and let you drool over the pictures. We can’t get over that smile though…. (Also read: Jab Harry Met Sejal Song Beech Beech Mein first look: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma is all set to make you groove with this party number)

Picture: @iamsrk at the wedding reception of Union Law Minister @rsprasad‘s daughter Aditi in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Oc0wo9CeOK — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 3, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4 and with the way things are going, people are very excited about it. The mini trails have left everyone pretty interested in the film and we are pretty sure, upon release it will make some really good money.