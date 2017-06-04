[Photos] Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana goes on a spin with her girl gang but why so shy?

We don’t remember when was the last time we saw Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana posing for the paparazzi. Probably, she’ll agree to do it only once she’s ready to get officially launched as an actress because now if you see her pictures, she ensures she doesn’t entertain any public attention. Take for instance these latest pictures as Suhana stepped out for a movie date along with her bunch of girls last night. No doubt, Suhana looks every bit beautiful but apart from that, not once did she try to exchange a glance or two with the paparazzi. Instead, she simply looked away the moment she saw the cameras chasing her car and giggled as her friends tried to hide their face, on the backseat. Also read: 11 pics of Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana that prove she is and will forever be daddy’s little princess

It’s like more than the star kids, the others accompanying them in public have to be more cautious about getting clicked. I mean, not everyone outside the industry would be comfortable with all the media shizz right? Nevertheless, with the few clicks that we have of Suhana, we can’t stop admiring her beautiful face and of course, that smile which she’s inherited from her father- the King Of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan! Here, check out all the pictures below…

Going by the pace at which every star kid is breaking the internet one pic at a time, let’s just say that this upcoming generation is sure going to own the industry like a boss one day. Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan – name one who isn’t racing to make it big right now. So we can’t really blame the paparazzi who are on this constant lookout to spot the star kids, the moment they step out in public.

