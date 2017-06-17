[Photos] Taimur Ali Khan is back home after a weekend trip to granny Babita’s place and it’s an cuteness overload

If you had a dreary day at work and needed that little bit of cuteness to rev up your mood this humid Saturday evening, fret not. Here are the latest pictures of the little prince, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Like momma Kareena Kapoor Khan, he too enjoys going out meeting friends and family. The mini-nawab was snapped below his building returning home, probably after an afternoon with his grandmother, Babita. We are sure that everyone is dying to spend time with Taimur given how cute and adorable the munchkin is. Dressed in a white tee with colourful shorts, he twinned with his nanny. (Also Read: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, it was Saif Ali Khan’s decision to make Taimur wave to the media)

It has surely been a cute Saturday. We spotted Rani Mukerji’s little angel, Adira in the afternoon and now Taimur has struck again. He is like this bundle of happiness that has us fawning endlessly on him. Baby Taimur is seen clutching his toy as his nanny rushes him home. Mommy Kareena and dad Saif Ali Khan decided to work out together this afternoon and we guess it was an perfect opportunity for the little tot to spend some quality time with granny. Babita lives close to Kareena and Karisma, which means that she can spend time with him whenever she wishes to. (Also Read: Someone photo-shopped Ranbir Kapoor’s picture with Taimur Ali Khan and it’s PRICELESS)

Taimur has stolen our hearts ever since the first picture of him came out. In the following months, we won our hearts again and again with his adorable-ness. Remember when he twinned in blue to go for Laksshya Kapoor’s birthday bash with mom Kareena. The sight of him waving to the media is an unforgettable one. Mammu Ranbir Kapoor said he found it tough to recognise Taimur recently given how cutely he was growing up. He feels Taimur has best of Bebo and Saif and they are dying to see him in films. We are too! Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…