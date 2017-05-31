Sonam Kapoor’s latest fashion magazine cover shoot – Yay or Nay?

Sonam Kapoor is unrecognizable on the cover of Vogue India. The actress after setting the red carpet ablaze with her mood, attitude and the unmistaken red carpet drama at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival that transpired one week back, Sonam Kapoor is back with a stunning bang. Spilling the beans on her red carpet shenanigans, Sonam is all set to make those candid confessions to the leading fashion magazine, Vogue as the cover girl for June. Pushing the style boundaries with her impeccable fashion game, in tandem with her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor has revamped the fashion scene in Bollywood for her contemporaries to take note and follow suit. Playing the perfect muse to some of the sassiest and eminent designers, Sonam never fails to astound the fashion pundits and aficionados alike with her red carpet looks that spell sophistication, subtlety and a rare sense of power play. So here’s the style dope on Sonam’s look from the magazine.

Sonam Kapoor- Slaying it Stylishly

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on May 30, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Styled by fashion editor and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sonam Kapoor looks unrecognizable as the cover girl and is seen wearing a printed and collared ensemble with a denim jacket replete with gold studs on the collar and lapels along with a bird embroidery on either side.

Adding an edgy vibe to the look, Sonam flaunts an astounding makeup accentuated by highlighted sleek cheekbones, bold eyebrows, smokey eyes, well-defined nude lips and bold eyebrows. With her hair styled messy, Sonam boldly nails powerful, subtle and crisp all in one perfect swipe. Her unrecognizable makeup is courtesy Subhash Vagal, hair styling by Gabriel Georgiou and photographed to perfection by Signe Vilstrup.

BL Style Verdict

Which of these trends would @sonamkapoor slay? Find out Vogue.in A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on May 30, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

As much as her look is astounding, delving closer, we realize that Sonam’s makeup renders her almost unrecognizable with close resemblance to the international actor, Kiera Knightley. Natural good looks are Sonam Kapoor’s USP and she seems to have missed the beauty mark with this venture.

Slaying the global red carpet for the seventh time in a row, Sonam Kapoor greeted the world with a melange of looks, carefully curated by her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters always kick up a storm that’s nothing but spectacular. But this magazine cover of Sonam’s is what we’d label as a makeup blunder!