Phullu, a socially relevant film about menstruation, gets an A certificate and Twitter rages a bloody war against CBFC

Not every day Bollywood churns out a socially relevant movie. But when it does, CBFC makes sure it doesn’t gets released without more than a few hiccups. Because hail ye humari sanskriti ke khilaf hai. Latest movie to fall victim to CBFC’s prehistoric filters is the upcoming movie Phullu. Directed by Abhishek Saxena the movie speaks strongly about the awareness about menstruation. And the fact that you are probably thinking about stopping to read this article is exactly what is everything wrong today.

Phullu has been given A certificate because it speaks about menstruation, which still a taboo subject in a developing nation like India and has a lot of stigmas attached to it. We wonder what contents of the movie made CBFC limit the audience to adults only. But the makers of Phullu are not going down without a fight. As of now, Phullu is the top trending topic on Twitter with a truck load of tweets surfacing which are slamming CBFC’s outdated certification methods. More and more people are joining the trend and extending their support to the film. Many are asking CBFC what is ‘adult’ about periods? One Twitterati points out: “Instead of using #Phullu (movie on taboos around menstruation in rural areas) to educate in India’s villages, GOI’s Censor Board gives it A!”

Movie on menstruation awareness is not an Adult film. Censor board has lost it’s mind. #Phullu pic.twitter.com/O0XLpsyJ91 — Kuldeep Kaydan 🦁 (@KuldeepKadyan) June 15, 2017

Why A certificate is given 2 such informative & educational movie? #Phullu deserve U certificate, we shld support social awareness movies — Ratnaraj Nikam (@ratnaraj007) June 15, 2017

Why “A” certificate for #Phullu when education on menstrual cycle is important for teenage girls. pic.twitter.com/xRUPNRA0RT — Indu Gupta (@NeelInduNeel) June 15, 2017

Saw #Phullu – tremendous initiative on taboos related to menstruation

Shd be shown in schools – but given ‘A’ by Censors@anmolMD https://t.co/H6vptDzI2f — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) June 15, 2017

Can someone plz check if the Censor Board is giving out ratings or grades? Why are only the good films getting an A? #Phullu — Biswapati Sarkar (@ChhotaThalaiva) June 15, 2017

Abhishek while talking to The Quint said, “I’m sure that the CBFC will not give Akshay Kumar’s film Padman an ‘Adult’ rating. Because he’s Akshay Kumar and whatever he shows is good and worthy of being seen as a ‘public interest’ message. If he gets an ‘A’ he’ll get Modi ji to tweet about it and the CBFC will fall in line. But I’m sure he’ll get a U/A rating, so it won’t even come to that. When Padman releases, I’m sure that the CBFC will pitch it as an ‘education’ film, even though our film is just as much about menstruation and the taboo around it, as theirs.”

This won’t be the first time CBFC has shown us how regressive they are in comparison with the society and the cinema today. A huge hullaballoo was created for nothing when Udta Punjab was sent for certification. The movie that had substance abuse problem pertaining in Punjab as the center of the story was asked to get rid of a big chunk of the movie to get a certificate. Angry Indian Goddesses was asked to mute and edit scenes for reasons as small as a scene showing women checking out a guy.

Phullu stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role. The movie will release on July 16. Unfortunately with an A certificate.