Phullu actor Sharib Hashmi was scared of Akshay Kumar’s Padman

One of this week’s release is Sharib Hashmi-starrer, Phullu. Just a day before the release the movie created a storm on social media, with Twitterati lashing out at CBFC for giving the movie an A certificate. You see, Phullu is made on socially relevant topic. It talks about the taboo surrounding menstruation, and is a story of a man who vowed to fight it.

Then there was the fact that the central theme of the movie is very similar to Akshay Kumar’s still-on-floors film, Padman.

We got a chance to chat with Sharib about these two major problems. Here are the excerpts:

Twitter is raging with posts calling out CBFC for certifying a socially relevant film like Phullu with an ‘A’ certificate. What is your take on that?

As per me, I don’t get at all why Phullu has been given a A certificate. Its a clean film and addresses a very strong social issue. When the entire day there are ads of sanitary pads running and even kids can watch it. So why can’t we talk about the taboo that is attached to the topic through a film? Why has it been given A certificate is out of my comprehension!

The audience will get limited due to the certification and it will miss the target audience…

100 per cent. That is very obvious. We wanted teenagers watch this film, especially teenage boys. Women from every section of the society should have been able to watch this film. Now, when you attach an A certificate to a movie, these audience are always cut off. And, in a way your hands are tied. I feel like…

Didn’t you guys think of contesting the decision?

We are low budget filmmakers. The budget we had was limited, and we get a release date after a lot of hassle. If we send the movie for re-censoring due to the A certificate, then we had no clue how long they will keep us hanging. We have seen it happening, some movies are stuck with censor board for a year or two. We were in no position to afford that. I remorse over what has happened but nothing else could be done. I vent out a little. Dil Ke Armaan Aansuon me aayenge hi…

Somewhere around the same time Akshay Kumar’s Padman was announced. What was your first reaction? Somewhere there was a similarity in the topic. Were you afraid that the two movies might be the same?

I won’t lie. When we came to know about the announcement of a movie called Padman, we were actually very scared. I can only speak for myself. My film got censored in November. And in December it was announced. We were ready with our film already. Akshay Kumar sir is a superstar. If he is coming with a movie, no one would watch ours. But the advantage we had was that we were ready with Phullu.

Padman is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. It’s a biopic. Phullu is a fictional story. Theme is same, issue is same but the storyline is going to be very different. I hope it is different.

What was the research that went into making Phullu?

There was a lot of research that went into penning the script by our writer and director. They went to a lof villages. It was not a story writter in a week. In 2014, the concept was thought of by our director Abhishek Saxena, and with writer Shine Iqbal he developed the idea. I got the script in September 2015. I loved the script, and in April 2016 we shot for it. We bettered the script during the shooting.

What was your knowledge of menstruation while growing up?

I had no idea of the concept of menstruation. In our country people don’t talk to boys about this topic. We keep them as far away from the topic that we don’t even know it exists. When I got my first girlfriend in the college, I got to know that there is a menstruation cycle. I was clueless before that. Whenever sanitary napkins ad came on TV, my mom used to change the channel.

I am taking away a lot from this film. I want the audience to learn something from this film. I want them to step out with a smile on their face and a few tears in their eyes.