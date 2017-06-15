Phullu movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, songs, Sharib Hashmi, Jyotii Sethi, Nutan Surya

In the last few years Bollywood has been focusing primarily on content – driven cinema which is why a lot of films that are different than the usual have been coming up. Another such film that’s going to be out soon is Phullu. Starring Sharib Hashmi, Nutan Surya and Jyotii Sethi, Phullu’s storyline revolves around menstruation – a topic that’s still considered taboo in many parts of India. As the film is slated to release on June 16, we give you a brief idea about what Phullu is going to be all about.

Story

Sharib Hashmi plays a character who is basically good for nothing. All day he does nothing but gets essentials for the women of his village from the city. On one of his trips he discovers the use of sanitary napkins and decides to get them to his village so that the women can make use of it. However, his journey isn’t going to be easy. (ALSO READ: Phullu, a socially relevant film about menstruation, gets an A certificate and Twitter rages a bloody war against CBFC)

Trailer

The trailer of Phullu gives a detailed insight about the plight of women living in villages who still don’t have access to sanitary napkins. the two – minute trailer throws light on the concept of the film and describes the plotline very clearly. I mean, there is nothing much to understand here. The trailer is self – explanatory. Watch it right here.

Music review

Two songs from the film Bhunoor Bhunoor and Chukar Tujhe from Phullu have got a decent response so far. But quite honestly, there is absolutely no noise about neither the film nor the songs. The other two songs Tattai Tattai and Manmatanga are below average. The movie hasn’t been promoted as much as it should have been, probably that’s why all songs from the film are not very well – known.

Box office

For now, there is no clarity about Phullu’s screen count. But as long as box office numbers are concerned, it’s a niche film with no well known faces. But at the same time, the plus point here is that Phullu addresses a very strong issue that still prevalent in a country like ours. Let’s see how many of us actually take the efforts to watch the film.

Why watch Phullu?

No matter how much we talk about a progressive India, there is still a section that considers menstruation as “impure”. In fact, there are so many villages in India that are unaware about sanitary napkins till today. The film spreads awareness abut the same. The concept is good and untouched for a very long time. “We aim to create awareness about the use of the sanitary napkins, we even have conversations with doctors who are explaining the hygienic importance of choosing sanitary napkin over cloth. So, keeping the element of sanitary napkin aside, the intention of these two stories are different,” says Abhishek Saxena.