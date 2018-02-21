[Pics] 7 moments from Kamal Haasan’s first outing as a political leader

The day is finally here when veteran actor Kamal Haasan finally takes the much talked about political plunge. Another actor joins the political bandwagon with new aspirations and goals. Kamal Haasan has been very clear form the beginning that he intends to understand his people and the issues that plague. Keeping this goal in mind, his political tour through the state has begun! It began with the actor visiting APJ Kalam’s birthplace. ‘Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode’ tweeted the actor on social media. While he had plans to even visit the APJ school, he was denied entry by TN government because his activity was political in nature. Also Read: Political party launch: Here’s the complete schedule of Kamal Haasan’s tour today

Soon after, he met up with Fishermen in order to understand this community better and the issues that plague them. “The Government has not thought of us in the last 4 years. The fishermen here are in deep trouble. The jails here are in a bad state. Thank you for listening to us, our fishemen friend,” stated the head of the fishermen association. Post this meet up, he held a public meet at Ramanathapuram palace. Two more public meetings follow. Post which the actor headed to the APJ memorial. Fans and supporters are looking forward to his meetup in Madurai where he will announce the name of his political party, He will also hoist the flag of his political party.

In other news, Kamal haasan had announced that Indian 2 and Vishwaroopam 2 will be his last films after which he will focus on politics. Vishwaroopam 2 is set to release this year itself. The film is currently in the post production stage. As for Indian 2, the film will go on floors in the second half of 2018. Nayanthara is expected to come on board.