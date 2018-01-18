[All Pics] Begum Jaan Kareena steps out as a stunning bride and we wonder if Saif would want to renew marriage vows

Saif Ali Khan is indeed one lucky man to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as his wife. I mean, just look at her! Isn’t she like beauty personified to another level? Where she’s already owning it all by being an inspiration to many, we just got our hands on these latest pics of the Begum Jaan walking the ramp at Shop Qatar Show in Doha last night and boy, is she the most stunning bride? Wearing a gorgeous Vikram Phadnis lehenga, Kareena stepped out as every man’s dream with all her charm and coyness on display. We love the colour of the lehenga as much as we love the subtle make up that’s only resonating Bebo’s inner beauty. All in all, if Saif had his way then we’re sure he wouldn’t mind remarrying Kareena after seeing her in this oh-so-dreamy bridal avatar.

Vikram Phadnis was equally mesermised when he saw Kareena slip into his creation, right before hitting the ramp. He shared a picture and captioned it saying, “And she’s ready … Just minutes … before closing my show at the Finale of the Shop Qatar show in Doha !! THANKYOU @poonamdamania @pompyhans @mallika_bhat for making it so amazing … THANKYOU @rahatt__mansoor @lokeshsharmaofficial for this !!!” Here, check out all the pics and videos of Kareena owning the ramp below:

A post shared by kareena_kapoor_khan_fanpage (@kareenakapoornews) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

A post shared by kareena_kapoor_khan_fanpage (@kareenakapoornews) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

A post shared by StyleD’Mode (@styledmode) on Jan 17, 2018 at 7:33pm PST

A post shared by Noushad Thekkayil (@noushad_thekkayil) on Jan 17, 2018 at 3:37pm PST

Interestingly, Kareena also plays a bride in her next film, Veere Di Wedding that’s releasing on June 1. So probably this bridal show came right in time as Bebo got her chance to channelise all the coyness you associate with the traditional Indian bride, no? Keep shining, Bebo!