[PICS] Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer take off to Maldives for a romantic getaway

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer never shy away from indulging in PDA on social media. The two married lovebirds are always posting sweet messages and pictures for each other on Instagram. Kratika and Nikitin are currently holidaying in Maldives and it looks like the best one yet. With summer almost on its way, you’ll feel like packing your bags and taking off for a holiday, too. The two even got tanned and went scuba diving. They’re clearly water babies and are enjoying every bit of it. One of the recent pictures that Kratika posted was probably the most romantic one from their holiday album.

These two look so perfect with each other and always have the most romantic things to say to each other. In fact, the two have taken off with their families and they still find time for lots of romance. Kratika and Nikitin started off as friends before they tied the knot. It has been more than four years since they got married and we still remember how Nikitin got emotional on her birthday last year. He couldn’t stop singing praises of the actress and wrote a really nice letter for her on Instagram. They are such couple goals!

Check out pictures from their vacation diaries.

My hero… Forever ❤️ A post shared by Kratika Dheer (@itsmekratika) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:26am PST

❤️ A post shared by Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) on Mar 4, 2018 at 2:47am PST

