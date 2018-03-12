[PICS] Mohit Malik brings alive the angst of Sikander Singh Gill for Kullfi Kumar Baajewala

After a long hiatus, Mohit Malik is back on TV with his new show, Kullfi Kumar Baajewala. The show is produced by Gul Khan and is an Hindi adaptation of the superhit Bengali daily soap, Potol Kumar Gaanwala. On the show, Mohit plays a famous singer, Sikander Singh Gill who falls in love with a poor woman. The actor is taking singing lessons to get into the skin of the character. We have seen his stills where he is playing the piano. Well, Bollywood Life got its hand on some EXCLUSIVE pics of Mohit as Sikander. Dressed in a white tee with agony written all over his face, it looks like the character is similar to that of Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar.

As we know, Mohit is blessed with a good height and chiseled body. The actor has also tinted his hair in shades of gold and brown. He is also a huge music lover. We saw a pic of him in a studded jacket looking every inch a rockstar.

The show is a joint venture between Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha. He will be paired with actress Anjali Anand of Dhhai Kilo Prem. On the show, he is the father of the little girl who sets off to find her dad along with pursuing her music ambitions. He will be shown in love with a poor girl, whom he later leaves due to some reasons. However, she is pregnant and bears him a daughter. It is an emotional father and daughter tale. Stay tuned to BL for more updates…