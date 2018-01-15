You will be surprised to see these pics of Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde from day 1 vs the grand finale

And the three months long journey has come to an end with the announcement that Shilpa Shinde has won Bigg Boss 11. The popular TV actress was handed over the winner’s trophy by Salman Khan. She beat Hina Khan in the final round of voting. She was almost written off by the industry with literally no one ready to offer her a role. She turned the tables with her win on the reality show because there would be no production house that wouldn’t want to work with her. She indeed has come a long way on the show.

Remember when she entered the sets of Bigg Boss 11 for the first time on October 1? She was wearing a light green saree and had a ghunghat. She was in her Bhabi Ji avatar from the popular TV show from which she was ousted. And look at her today. She wore a shimmering golden dress and was no just looking pretty but was looking pretty hot. Which look do you like better? Shilpa in a saree or Shilpa in a golden dress? ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner: Shilpa Shinde lifts the trophy and Twitter can’t be happier!

The finalists share their emotional experiences of participating in #BB11. Don’t miss their stories only on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/B0yLyC3XOA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Shilpa Shinde on day 1 of Bigg Boss 11

We can’t wait to see what project she will pick next. Maybe she will get a new comedy show like Bhabi ji or maybe a cookery show to host.

Swag se Swagat kijiye top 4 finalists aur @BeingSalmanKhan ka on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/KM7iQ9nfmQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Salman, while closing the season 11, has announced that the reality show will return for the 12th season as well. We hope he returns as well.