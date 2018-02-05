[PICS] Sabyasachi makes Deepika Padukone his muse and we cannot thank him enough

Deepika Padukone is not only talented but also one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress, who is basking appreciations for her latest Padmavaat, recently posed for designer Sabyasachi and she looks every bit regal in them. The Piku actress drapes the six yards of sheer elegance with utter grace and poise. This is a part of the designer’s new venture for a reputed paint brand. He has taken inspiration from the vintage artistic era of Bengal and dressed up Deepika keeping with the colour palette.

Deepika looks gorgeous in all her pictures. Her expressive eyes and grace matches the sensibility of the designer’s retro theme. The hair neatly made into a bun, the sindoor bindi on her forehead give her a very Indian look. She looks like a queen when she dons the Rajasthani maang tika. The lady is wearing some beautiful organza sarees for the shoot with kundan jewellery. Check out her pictures here… (Also Read: PadMan Challenge: After Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone poses with sanitary napkin, view pic)

Deepika is in cloud nine after the recent success of Padmaavat. In an interview she said, “For me, it is the success of womanhood in so many different ways. The film is also a celebration of the fact that this is the most expensive Indian film ever been made with a female protagonist. I view that as a victory. Not just for myself but for women in films.” She further added, “I would like to believe that this will open the doors for many more such opportunities where producers are now able to put their money where their mouth is and back not just female-centric or female protagonists films but also back some of the films with this kind of budget.”

