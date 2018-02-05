[PICS] Sabyasachi makes Deepika Padukone his muse and we cannot thank him enough

Deepika Padukone is not only talented but also one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress, who is basking appreciations for her latest Padmavaat, recently posed for designer Sabyasachi and she looks every bit regal in them. The Piku actress drapes the six yards of sheer elegance with utter grace and poise. This is a part of the designer’s new venture for a reputed paint brand. He has taken inspiration from the vintage artistic era of Bengal and dressed up Deepika keeping with the colour palette.
Deepika looks gorgeous in all her pictures. Her expressive eyes and grace matches the sensibility of the designer’s retro theme. The hair neatly made into a bun, the sindoor bindi on her forehead give her a very Indian look. She looks like a queen when she dons the Rajasthani maang tika. The lady is wearing some beautiful organza sarees for the shoot with kundan jewellery. Check out her pictures here… (Also Read: PadMan Challenge: After Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone poses with sanitary napkin, view pic)
If you grew up in Bengal at the time I was growing up, sometime between late seventies and early eighties, you would know that the consumer was the designer. I spent hours watching my mother and her friends stretching organdy sarees over hand frames and hand painting exotic blooms on them. More often than not, they would match the blooms in their sarees to the real blooms on their hair. Talk about style! This is my homage to them. My mother and all her Bengal art school friends. What they lacked in terms of resources, they always over compensated with imagination. That is the true art of dressing well and good housekeeping! #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
In 2002, I rented my first apartment. And moved in there with my tailors and pattern makers. It was all under a thousand square feet. It would become my home, my factory and my atelier! I hand-painted the walls in ‘Bengal Red’ with motifs of flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life! The horses back then did look like rabbits and one bird I am sure looked a bit like a nondescript reptile. Old habits die hard and so a better version of the tree of life makes a second appearance. In Coromandel Red – dextrously hand-painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
The homes of North Calcutta always fascinate me. Through winding lanes and decrepit alleys, one often stumbles upon ‘Paradise lost’. Humble tea stalls, crumbling book binding factories and dingy mustard oil presseries make way for forlorn palaces and music rooms of erstwhile ‘zamindars’. A lesson in sheer hedonistic maximalism. Osler and Baccarat chandeliers, completely engulfed in a shroud of cobwebs occasionally twinkling in the late afternoon sunlight, Devonshire china holding on for dear life on creaky cabinets, jostling for space amidst hand-painted tin and an occasional Lifebuoy soap perched precariously on a silver salver. Works of great European and Bengali masters co-existing in communal harmony with a calendar from a local pharmaceutical company, a withering taxidermy and Fuji-colour rendered black and white family portraits. As a parakeet and a cockatoo chirp in unison from the courtyard, my fingers swipe the dust from the walls to unveil yet another treasure. A hand-painted wallpaper from Paris, finely outlined with 18 carat gold! And one thought one knew the city! #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
Deepika is in cloud nine after the recent success of Padmaavat. In an interview she said, “For me, it is the success of womanhood in so many different ways. The film is also a celebration of the fact that this is the most expensive Indian film ever been made with a female protagonist. I view that as a victory. Not just for myself but for women in films.” She further added, “I would like to believe that this will open the doors for many more such opportunities where producers are now able to put their money where their mouth is and back not just female-centric or female protagonists films but also back some of the films with this kind of budget.”
