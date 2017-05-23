Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is set to release this week and producer Jerry Bruckheimer has a TERRIFIC tale to tell

Jerry Bruckheimer returns for the fifth time to produce Disney/Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, and he is excited about the story. “We’ve got a terrific tale to tell,” he says. “We have a new villain played by Javier Bardem, and Johnny Depp is just the best. He’s the epitome of a great character. Jack Sparrow was voted the number one movie character of all time a few years ago. So we brought him back in all his glory. Except this time he’s a little down on his luck and he’s got to get his mojo back. So it’s more of a hero’s journey for Jack Sparrow this time.”

Bruckheimer had a definite idea about how he wanted to approach making Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. “We didn’t want to make another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ unless it was totally unique, totally fresh, and was reinvigorating the franchise and giving an audience something they’ve never seen before.” Continuing he adds, “You want audiences to come to this movie for the humour, the humanity, the exciting action and the fun scary elements but it is also great storytelling with great characters. We always love great characters. And that is the excitement of what we bring to the screen—these wonderful characters caught up in this magical, fantastic world.”

Bruckheimer hired Norwegian directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg to bring his idea of what the film should be to life. Explaining his choice, Bruckheimer says, “When you bring Academy Award® nominated filmmakers who are young, aggressive and hard-working to tell a story that’s been told four times before, they have a fresh approach. And that’s what we wanted. We wanted them to come in with their creativity and their great film vocabulary, I guess you’d call it, to make this ‘Pirates’ really special and really fresh.” Describing the directors’ style, Bruckheimer says, “They are young and very energetic and they bring a lot of style and a lot of flash to the film. It’s a whole re-invention of the making of a ‘Pirates’ movie, in the way that they approached it, how they did it and how they do the music. Everything is moving very fast. The story moves very fast. The camera moves very fast.”

Comparing Salazar to previous villains in the franchise, Bruckheimer adds, “I think Salazar is the head of the family tree of the previous villains. He is the most frightening we’ve ever had because he’s merciless. And the fact that you’re not quite sure if he’s alive or he’s dead adds to that. He’s brutal and he can’t be killed, and his crew can’t be killed. So that makes them even more frightening.”

The film is set to release on May 26, this Friday. Are you game for it? Tell us in the comments box below!