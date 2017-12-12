Piyaa Albela 11th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren fights to keep Pooja with him while Pooja hates him

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja (Sheen Dass) sitting in the car with Kapoor as he tries to go away. Naren(Akshay Mhatre) catches hold of another girl in burqa as the people surround him and threaten him for trying to misbehave with a girl. Naren sees Pooja being taken away and tries to get away from the people. Pooja hears him call out her name and runs out of the car even as Kapoor tries to stop her. Pooja runs to naren as he holds her not letting go. Kapoor senses his game is up and he escapes. Kapoor calls up Rahul and tells him how Naren took Pooja away. Rahul mocks Kapoor for this. Naren tries to take Pooja home but Pooja wants to follow Kapoor as she feels he is her friend and was supposed to take her to Mamaji. Pooja tries to wriggle out of Naren’s grip as she tells him that the old uncle was going to take her to her Mamaji’s house and also he did kiss her on her hand. Naren gets furious to know this and Harish asks him to calm down and take it easy. Pooja runs off as she says she does not like Naren who is always scolding her. (Also Read: Pooja is taken away by Kapoor as Naina refrains Mamaji)

Pooja falls as she runs. Naren pursues her and picks her up as she fight him. He carries her home as the family is shocked. Naina destroys Pooja’s childhood memories while saying this is just the beginning. Mamaji is informed by Harish about the happenings and he is shocked that no one informed him. Harish tells him that Naren did call him and pass on the information. Mamaji confronts Niana about this who casually asks him to forget about it. Naren asks Pooja to stop talking about the old uncle but she insists on going back to Mamaji. Supriya tries to make her understand that it is not good to make frioends with strangers but she refuses to listen to anyone and pushes Supriya. Naren is infuriated and prepares to slap her but Harish intervenes and scold him for this. Naren walks to his room and finds Pooja as stubborn as before and he becomes strict with her as he warns to lock her up if she tries to run away from him. Pooja threatens to run while he sleeps. Naren locks up the room even though he is pained to be doing this. Harish is not happy with what Naren is doing but Naren insists on handling the situation himself. Naren is hurt as he walks to his car so he can drink while Pooja falls off to sleep as she cries. Rahul and Surbhi decide tyo scare Pooja and Surbhi disguises to scare her.