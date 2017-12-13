Piyaa Albela 12th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren has to leave Pooja’s room

Piyaa Albela starts with Surbhi scaring Pooja(Sheen Dass) as Rahul and Surbhi enjoy the show as Pooja falls off the staircase and gets hurt. Naren (Akshay Mhatre) wakes up next mroning and realises that he spent the entire night in the car while Pooja was locked up in the room. Naren runs to his room and finds Pooja hurt on bed. She starts screaming as she sees Naren and asks him to get out. Naren feels hurt as he is forced by Bua and Mayank to leave the room. Pooja tells Bua that she does not want to see Naren again. Bua calms her down and asks her to eat food. She blindfolds Pooja and makes Naren feed her. Mayank tells Naren that he should take a chill and try to improve his mood. (Also Read: Naren fights to keep Pooja with him while Pooja hates him)

Naina instigates Anuj to get Pooja back with the help of lawyers even as Mamaji does not agree. Anuj gets the lawyers to Vyas niwas and attacks Naren. He says he will take Pooja away. Harish interrupts as he says he would let Pooja decide. Pooja is called. Pooja initially runs from Naren but later as Mami asks her to accompany her she runs to Bua and says she will stay with Bua only. Naren is asked to leave Pooja’s room and he agrees. He sadly leaves Pooja’s room as he remembers their time together.