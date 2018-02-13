Piyaa Albela 12th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren torn between his love and hate for Pooja

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) inside the wall that Naren (Akshay Mhatre) made as he leaves a small opening for her to breathe. As Pooja sits by someone replaces the brick on the opening. Pooja suffocates as Naren is outside the house walking on the road as he is reminded of how Pooja happily accepted the death sentence passed on her by him and also that she spoke of vreating no differences between the two mothers. Dadaji requests the officers of Naren to let him go to Pooja but they refuse to let him. Pooja screams for help but their is no one listening to her screams. Dadaji starts doing pooja for Pooja’s safety. Supriya blames herself for whatever is happening and thinks that she is helpless because she cannot lose Naren even though she is aware about how much Naren loves Pooja. Pooja suffocates as she remembers all the moments with Naren that they happily spent together. Chandrika gets a panic attack as she wakes up between night and thinks about Pooja.

Chandrika calls Pooja but Pooja does not take the call getting her more worried. Naren is pained as he runs remembering all the different shades of Pooja that he has seen. He remembers hwo she selected Chandrika over his own mother. He breaks down crying as he cannot make himself hate her or love her. Naren cries his heart out as Pooja slowly suffocates and faints inside the walls. Chandrika keeps trying Pooja and gets very disturbed with each passing moment and hopes that Pooja is fine. Harish is worried that if something happens to Pooja then they would be at fault. Rahul plays his part by saying they shoudl check on Pooja once for the sake of Naina. Naina says that she will not interrupt yet Pooja is still her sister.

Naren returns back to the house and is shocked to find the opening closed. He runs screaming out to Pooja and breaks the wall as the family runs to the scene. Chandrika and Dadaji is absorbed in prayer for Pooja. Naren gets Pooja out from behind and is shattered to see her unconscious. Naren takes Pooja to his room as the family follows and Naina is happy about this. Anuj in disguise sees his sister’s condition and helplessly worries. Naren fusses over Pooja in tears as the doctor arrives. Anuj vows to destroy Naren for doing this to his sister. Naren tries to get Pooja to her senses. Pooja returns and Naina is upset. the doctor asks the people in the room to leave and let Pooja rest. Naren refuses to leave her side as he sits caressing her face. Later he walks out of the room. Dadaji comes to Pooja’s side. Naren questions the family who put the brick back. Dadaji walks in and slaps Naren. Dadaji asks Naren to take responsibility. Naren wants to know who dared to come between him and Pooja.

Dadaji says that he knows who did this , he walks to Naina and questions her. Rahul takes Naina’s side and says that Dadaji cannot blame Naina like this. Naren directly questions Naina then and asks her if she did this. Naina accepts her fault and says she did do that. She explains her deed by saying she just wanted to get back at Pooja for Mayank’s death and also Supriya’s condition. She says that Pooja supported Chandrika who was responsible for everything wrong in this family. Naina seeks forgiveness of Harish and Dadaji for what she did in anger. She tells Naren that she would accept her mistake and accept any punishment he gives her. Naren warns her against doing anything of this in future and also warns both the families against coming in between him and Pooja.