Piyaa Albela 15th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rahul in disguise pursues Pooja and Naren

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) getting on the bus as Naren(Akshay Mhatre) holds her. As soon as she sees Naren she jumps off the bus and Naren follows. Naren in a bid to stop her tars off her shirt. She gets even more hyper at this. People start hitting him black and blue. Initially Pooja enjoys but as soon as she sees people getting violent she makes them run. Naina decides to use Mayank to harm Pooja. Surbhi informs Supriya that both Naren and Pooja are missing from home. Surpiya worries as she cannot get through to Naren on phone too. Pooja asks Naren to return her favor by calling her Mama. Naren calls and asks him to convince Pooja about going with him to Daulatabad. Mamaji convinces Pooja and tells her that he would reach her soon enough. Naina meets Akshay and traps him into taking her along.

Rahul in disguise of a joker enters the bus in which Pooja and Naren are travelling. Rahul asks Pooja to come with him to a dhaba nearby and Rahul manages to confuse Naren for a while when he gets Pooja out of the bus. Pooja demands to get the toys and Rahul takes her along as Naren searches for her. Naren manages to find her and takes her with him to the toilet. Naren toies a rope to her hand as he lets her go to the toilet. Rahul comes to the toilet window and takes Pooja along. Supriya calls Mamaji and comes to know about this. She gets very angry on coming to know that Naren took away Pooja on his own. Naren avoids her calls. Naren calls Harish and tells him he is going to Daulatpur. Harish consoles him saying he is proud of his decision. Pooja manages to run from the bathrrom even as Naren is looking. Rahul takes Pooja along and plans to feed her puchka which is drugged. Naren knocks at the bathrrom door but gets no response. He braeks open the door to find her gone.