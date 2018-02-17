Piyaa Albela 16th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja takes over Vyas Empire ruining Rahul’s masterstroke

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) trying her best to convince Chandrika that she cannot promise her that she will keep out of Naren’s(Akshay Mhatre) as she feels obliged to look after all of this and protect Naren. Chandrika says that then she would forget she ever had a son or a daughter in law. Pooja tries to calm her in vain. There inside the house the union matters have become worse as they want Naren ousted from the chair of the MD. Harish is irritated at Naren’s nonchalance as he says he woul build many more factories and he is not bothered about this being shut. Rahul puts up the proposal that he himself can acquire the chair for a while and once the matters are settled can give it back to Naren. Dadaji sees through Rahul’s game and says that he wants Naren to clear up the mess that he created. (Also Read: Naren loses his cool at the union while Pooja tries to help)

Neelima is happy about how things are taking shape as Rahul tries to convince Dadji to let him do this for the sake of Naren and also the family. Neelima supports Rahul as she says that Rahul will return the chair to Naren once th matters are settled. Neelima tries convincing Harish stating this as the only way to come out of the crisis. Chandrika leaves Pooja as she says that now she has no relations with Pooja anymore. Pooja is left disturbed as she tries stopping Chandrika in vain. Harish says that he will hand over all the rights of Vyas industries to Rahul until the matter is resolved and also until the elections are over. Dadaji sees a shocked Pooja at the door who hears this. Dadaji says that he wants to know Pooja’s opinion about this too and Pooja surprisingly says that she will not interfere in the matter and walks away.

Pooja cries alone as she thinks what she should do so that both Chandrika and Naren are not wronged. Later Anuj finds Rachel spying on him and decides that he has to keep her aloof from his plan of murdering Naren. The uniuon people arrive home sying they want to pay their respects to their new owner. Rahul is all prepared to accept the honor when the people walk past him straight to Pooja. They welcome her as their new honor. naren lashes out at Pooja for playing her cards again. Dadaji tough states that as Naina received everything that belonged to Mayank so does Pooja have all rights on Naren’s properties. Naren and Harish are left seething at this. Rahul is furious as he lashes out at Pooja but Dadaji stops him. Later Pooja asks Naren to sign the papers and Harish lashes out at Pooja for ruining his business. Naren warns Pooja and signs the papers as he throws them at her. Dadaji praises Pooja while Harish lashes out at Chandrika for Pooja’s doing. Pooja joins office while Rahul instigates Naren against Pooja and dadaji. Dadaji tries to calm Naren saying he should say sorry to the union also support Pooja when she is trying to take care of his work and family. Naren refuses to say sorry while Pooja promises the union leader that she will ask Naren to apologise to them.