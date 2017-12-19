Piyaa Albela 19th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja and Naren grow closer as Supriya is instigated against Pooja

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) asking Naren (Akshay Mhatre) to jump into the cow dung at the bottom of their balcony so as to prove his friendship and so that she can save him from the police. Pooja panics as Naren actually jumps and she follows him even as he asks her not to jump. Both of them land in the pool of dung and the police run to nab them. The inspector asks Pooja who Naren is and she says that he is her husband. Naren is overwhelmed to hear that from her after so long and looks at her. Pooja says she will go to take bath first and walks off. Supriya is reminded of Naren and thinks that only she was kept in dark by Naren and everyone else knew everyuthing. She begins to tear off cards she recieved from him but Harish stops her and asks her to think about it. Supriya says that Naren has grown very big and he needs her no more. Naren calls Harish to inform him about how Pooja has grown friendlier to him. Supriya walks in right then and even as Harish asks her to speak to him she refuses. Naren is upset to know that Supriya is sad and angry.(Also Read: Pooja puts Naren to test as Anuj vows to destroy Naren)

Rahul is updatred by his goon in Sitapur that a ,ad girl and a guy is staying at a hotel there. Rahul gets prepared to meet Pooja again. Pooja and Naren run on a road as she insists on having icecream. They suddenly see a dhobhighat and Pooja is happy to see so many coloured sarees. she runs to the ghat as Naren tries to stop her. Pooja wants to play around there. Pooja sees some kids jumping around in the water and runs to jump inside. Pooja starts taking off her clothes as poor Naren tries his best to dissuade her. The people watching are amused at this sight and speak badly of them. Naren becomes stern with Pooja. Naina tries to get infirmation out of Masyank who refuses to tell her anything. Naina sits infront of their house and refuses to go. Naren asks Pooja if she would like to jump in with him and she says yes. Naren jumps in and Pooja follows with her clothes on as Naren signals that he too is wearing the clothes. They play in the water for a while. Pooja happily comes out of water and later takes Naren aback when she kisses him saying he indeed is her best special friend. Neelima adds oil in the already raging fire inside Supriya and instigates her against Pooja.