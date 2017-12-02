Piyaa Albela 1st December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naina kidnaps a senseless Pooja as Naren panics

Piyaa Albela starts with Suman beating up Pooja(Sheen Dass) as Anuj is shocked to see his car burning. Mamaji rushes by and takes Pooja away as the others try to control the fire. Later Suman walks in and beats up Pooja with a broom saying she is crazy. She tells the family that she has called the mental asylum so as to take away Pooja. Mamaji is shocked and Naina happily watches the chaos as she is happy to have found Pooja in such a vulnerable situation. Pooja tries to defend herself in vain as Suman refuses to stop attacking her. Naren (Akshay Mhatre) who is driving to Dehradun suddenly panics and asks Mayank to let him drive. Mayank is shocked to see Naren speeding away and he says he has to reach Dehradun in the next 15mins. At Vyas mansion Neelima tells everyone to forget Pooja and also make Naren move on in life. The doctor confirms her saying by informing the family that Pooja will start forgetting everyone and lose her memory slowly. The family is distraught hearing this.(Also Read: Pooja leaves Naren and returns with her Mamaji)

Later Rahul informs Bade Babu that Pooja will reach the asylum in sometime and he can take her anywhere from there and Naren will never find her again. The asylum people try to get Pooja but she runs as she hides on the fan in her room. She locks herself up and is surprised to find Naina inside. Naina makes friends with Pooja and tells her that she would take her away from these people. Naren leaves the car and runs to Pooja. Pooja runs away with Naina while the family searches around for her. Naren sees the family calling Pooja a crazy woman and he lashes out at them. He says he is taking her away as Suman tells him that she has run away. Naina takes Pooja away to someplace.