Piyaa Albela 1st February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja re-enters Vyas mansion in style

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) and Dadaji discussing about Naina's trap. Pooja says that Naina just wants to scare them and make them agree to her demands. The fake parents give Dadaji time until evening so he himself can tell the family about Naren's (Akshay Mhatre) birth. Dadaji asks Pooja to do something about this situation. At Vyas Mansion Naren says Naina's uncle and aunt can live here itself. Naina thinks that Naren should remain angry and her work will get more and more simplified. At night the fake parents try getting close to Naren as they try to feed him. Naren asks them what they want while Pooja and Dadji discuss a plan to send the fake couple away. Dadaji calls the fake father and asks him to take Naren away just give him some time to handle the situation. The fake father is shocked at this. Pooja decides to find out their intention and for that she decides to return to Vyas mansion in a special way. The fake parents leave Naren in a hurry after this. Dadaji has installed speakers in his room as Pooja listen to them. Dadaji welcomes the fake couple.

Naina walks in and is shocked to see the couple. She comes to know about Dadaji sending Naren away and is shocked. She types something on her phone and gives it to the fake couple. The couple changes their demand and asks for a small piece of land nearby the Vyas mansion. Dadaji asks them to leave and says he would decide on it. Pooja then says that the last twist in the game is still to happen, she says she will make an entry soon. Dadaji calls the entire family together and says that he is going to make some decisions which will do justice to all the daughter-in-laws of the family. Dadaji asks Naren also to stay back and he obliges. Pooja walks in with Chandrika and they ask their things to be send inside the house as they would stay their. Dadaji says that he wants to give a share of his property for his daughter-in-laws too. Pooja walks in right then with Chandrika following her. Naren taunts her for being of bad blood and asks his guards to throw her out but is surprised to see her things being brought inside. Naren tries his best to stop her but she walks in unperturbed.