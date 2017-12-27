Piyaa Albela 26th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren is not Supriya’s son and Pooja tries hard to keep the truth

Piyaa Albela starts with Naren(Akshay Mhatre) being sad as he remembers how he has failed in any remaining hopes of saving Pooja(Sheen Dass). He drinks as he remembers his mother and how he has upset even her in this process. Supriya too remembers Naren as she tries calling him but then refrains from doing so. She thinks about how Naren is her life. Naren gets very ill as Pooja comes searching for him. Rahul walks in as Charlie the joker. He tries taking Pooja away and Pooja too walks with him thinking that she has to go with him for now so that a secret remains hidden. Suddenly she sees Naren coming out as he vomits blood. Pooja is shocked and she thinks that she cannot leave Naren alone like this. She sees an open manhole and pushes Rahul in it. Later she runs back to Naren as she almost comes under a speeding car. She asks the people around to get a doctor and when she does not get one. She decides to herself go for it and asks the people to take care of Naren for a while. Naina who is nearby sees this and is surprised as she sees a fully conscious Pooja.(Also Read: Pooja has a secret which Naren is unaware of!)

Rahul is pulled out of the manhole as he runs to check on Pooja. He sees Naren alone and calls Kapoor. He tells him that Pooja is nowhere around. Kapoor decides to distract Rahul as he does not want Rahul in on a secret. Pooja threatens the doctor who refuses to get back to check on Naren. The doctor now comes with her and treats Naren. Pooja asks him toaccompany Naren home as she will herself drive. Naina is shocked as she realsies that Pooja is actually not out of her mind and only acting. Pooja thinks how her fake madness is increasingly becoming Naren’s pain. She goes to the flashback where Dadaji had revealed to her that Naren is actually not Supriya’s son but Supriya’s child actually died at birth and Dadaji had replaced Naren with the dead child. Kapoor records this interaction and then blackmails Pooja with this truth saying he will reveal this to Naren if Pooja marries Naren. Pooja returns home from hospital with the confusion fresh when Kapoor again blackmails her and she also chances to see a mother and child. She does not want Naren and Supriya to be separated by any truth and so she decides to play along with Kapoor.Pooja decides to put an end to all the threats to their family.