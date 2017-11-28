Piyaa Albela 27th November 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja attacks Naren with a pair of scissors

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) sitting expressionless as Naren(Akshay Mhatre) and Bua try to cheer her up. Supriya walks in with Pooja’s dress for the evening. Later Harish is seen wandering around wirried as he refrains from telling Supriya anything. Supriya says that she wants Pooja to be happy always now that she has faced so much in life. The family is abuzz with marriage celebrations as Harish is forced to leave his phone and get involved in the celebrations. Mayank gets the drums and the family dances to its beats. The sound of the drums wake Pooja as she starts shivering. The doctor calls Harish but he does not take the calls. Surbhi goes back to her room frustrated as Rahul mocks her. Rahul asks her why she was in such a hurry to kill Pooja and hence made such a big mistake.

Rahul thinks that Bade Babu will take care of all the matter. Suddenly he gets a call on the landline and that is of the doctor. The doctor tells Rahul to keep Pooja away from loud noises as that would disturb her more. Rahul gets an idea and he gets out of his room and starts beating the drums loudly. Supriya asks Naren to get Pooja. Naren goes to his room to find Pooja standing away. He gets her dress and talks about it to him. Suddenly Pooja turns and runs to him asking him to give her back a drum. Naren is even more shocked as Pooja attacks him with a pair of scissors threatening to cut off his nose. Neelima walks in to get the two and Pooja runs behind her threatening to chop off her hair. Neelima runs to the hall as everyone is shocked to see this version of Pooja. Pooja asks Rahul to beat the drums as she dances away. Naren watches her shocked as Harish tells him that this is what he was scared of. A girl meets Mamaji as she calls him to a park. She reveals herself to be Pooja’s illegitimate sister Naina. She says she is back to get her revenge from Pooja whose mother got all the rights that ideally even her mother should have got as Pooja’s father was her father too.