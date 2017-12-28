Piyaa Albela 28th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja confuses Kapoor as Naina gets closer to Naren

Piyaa Albela starts with Harish leaving home as Supriya interrupts and a person is aiming a gun at him. Naina tells Naren(Akshay Mhatre) that Kapoor has taken Pooja(Sheen Dass) hostage. Naina wants Naren to search for Pooja as she knows Pooja has some secrets. Pooja sees Naina following Naren and she throws some marbles on her way as she slips and falls. Naren runs to help Naina as she fakes unconsciousness. Kapoor holds the fire as he sees Pooja walk to him. Pooja fakes madness and goes along with Kapoor who wonders what is up with her. Naren takes Naina to the hospital where Naina reveals to Naren that Pooja is being taken to Mumbai and also that she has some secret in her heart. She asks Naren to forgive her whenever he finds out about Pooja. Naren does not get her point and Naina again falls unconscious. Pooja keeps acting mad and Kapoor gets confused if Pooja is actually mad or not. Pooja thinks that she will now fake madness and reach her dadaji soon. Supriya refuses to forgive Naren and hides something from Harish.

Naren gets arrested by the police as he tries to get a report of Pooja’s disappearance written. The police tells Kapoor that Naren has been arrested and is in jail now. Kapoor puts the phone on speaker and makes Pooja hear all this and also asks the police to beat up Naren and make him suffer. Pooja happily claps even though she is worried. Harish questions Rahul about not coming to office and he retorts saying Naren too has been bunking office and he should question him first. The phone on speaker Naren is beaten up and as Pooja hears it all in pain not reacting at all. Pooja hides her tears as she cannot bear Naren’s pain. She makes Kapoor stop at the toilet and goes in to cry. She thinks how she always causes pain to Naren and she prays for a way to escape all of this. She sees some police on the bench outside and steals their transistor. She calls for Daulatpur thana and thretaens to transfer the inspector if Naren is not let go of. Naren is then asked to leave immediately. as Kapoor is confused at this. Mayank is thinking oif some girl as he thinks of love. Naren is worshipped and asked for forgiveness from. He says he wants to leave for Mumbai soon. Pooja leaves with Kapoor.