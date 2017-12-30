Piyaa Albela 29th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren resolves to suicide unable to handle the truth

Piyaa Albela starts with Naren(Akshay Mhatre) worrying over Pooja(Sheen Dass) as he calls Supriya and she understands that Naren is feeling down. She asks him if he would celebrate new year with them. Naren says he would try. Later he thinks how he must get to Pooja soon so that she is not troubled much by Kapoor. Kapoor gets Pooja to his house and she still acts mad. She sees her pictures around and she is taken aback but then she continues her act. Later Kapoor leaves her there as he already has installed a CCTV camera in the room. He leaves and then Pooja gets normal and starts thinking. Kapoor watches her from his TV outlet. He notices that she takes out a picture and he tries to see the picture but is unable to. Pooja sees the picture of Naren and misses him. She vows to get Dadaji back to Naren soon enough. She suddenly notices the cctv camera and she acts funny again and then she throws the ball at the camera and ruins the footage. Later she gets out of her room and goes on ahead to search for Dadaji.(Also Read: Pooja confuses Kapoor as Naina gets closer to Naren)

She gets into a room and sees somebody on the bed. SAhe walks towards it and lifts the cover to find Kapoor. She starst acting mad again and asks Kapoor for biscuits. Kapoor tells her that he has thrown a party for her and she should get dressed in the dress he has gifted her. He then thinks that he will snatch away everything from Pooja very soon. Pooja walks out to see Naren and she is taken aback. She runs to him and hugs him but he pushes her away. He says that he is tired of her deceptions and either she should answer him truthfully or burn him down as he would preferto die rather than this. Pooja resolves to tell Naren everything. naren does not handle the truth very well and he breaks down as he blames himself for being the cause of his mother loosing her first child. Pooja tries convincing him but he is in no mood to listen as he walks away saying he cannot face his mother again. Pooja follows him to see him standing in the middle of the road as a truck speeds to him. Surbhi is blessed by the family as they expect their waris. Neelima asks Supriya to give away the blessings of Dadaji in the form of a ornament which Naren had received. Supriya is heartbroken as she gives it away.