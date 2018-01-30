Piyaa Albela 29th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja realises that Naina is trying to trap Naren

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) giving Naina a gift of glycerins as she says that she would require it in wholesale now. Dadaji and Pooja’s mother tries convincing Pooja to go back to Naren(Akshay Mhatre) as he says that they should have told Naren the truth long back. Pooja is not convinced as she says that she has to find out who is responsible for Supriya’s condition. Naren walks that way when Pooja starts acting and says that she requires a car to tarvel home and she is his wife so he will not refuses. Naren asks his guards to drop her. Later as Pooja goes away Naren asks guard to drop her at a said location. Pooja and her mother are dropped near some garbage. Pooja gets a call and she is shocked. She rushes to her mama’s house where Naina is making a ruckus. Naina cries away saying she cannot live anymore. She throws kerosene on herself as she threatens to die. Naren asks her to stop and she hugs him. Pooja feels some pangs as she tries investigating Naina and her intentions. She finds out that Naina is faking suicide and it was neither kerosene nor can she reach the fan to put a noose around herself. (Also Read:Mayank is dead and Naren refuses to accept Pooja)

Later Naina starts leading Naren on. She says that she has been thrown out of her house and also has lost all her support after Mayank. The family tries convincing her. Naren says that Naina can return to Vyas Mansion. He also goes on to ask Rahul to marry Naina. Rahul is shocked and so is Naina and the family. Neelima lashes out at Naren and Harish says that marriage is huge and they cannot make two people marry for the sake of it. Rahul walks away and Naina runs to hug Pooja as she says that she has got her support. Hardik is convinced that Niana is good enough for Rahul. Neelima though will not let anyone force Rahul. Pooja tries stopping Naren from taking this decision when her mami tries throwing Pooja out. Rahul returns back and tells Naren that he left for thinking and now he is ready for the marriage. He takes Naina by hand and asks her to marry him. Rahul says he wants to be a good son to the family. Rahul though reveals that he is same bad person and he is doing this for taking his chance. Pooja does not get what Naina’s game is. She sees Naina’s phone and sees a number by the name ‘maajhi’ and she calls on the number. She sees Naren’s phone ringing and realises her game.