Piyaa Albela 29th November 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja leaves Naren and returns with her Mamaji

Piyaa Albela starts with Mamaji worrying over Pooja(Sheen Dass) as he thinks about how he wanted to get Pooja married and how many dreams he had. Pooja and Naren (Akshay Mhatre) walk in and Pooja runs to meet Mama. Pooja tells him that she got hurt while the doctors treated her. Mama decides to take her home but Naren interrupts and says that neither is the marriage getting cancelled nor is Pooja going anywhere from this house. Neelima asks Naren if it would be wise to marry a mental patient. Naren tells her that he cannot leave Pooja’s hand whenever he likes and that he would also not hear a word against her or about her mental condition. Neelima informs Naren that it was his mother Supriya herself who cancelled the wedding and took off the decorations. Naren is shocked to know this and Supriya walks off. He asks Supriya why she did that. Supriya tells him that she was just concerned about Pooja’s health. Naren blames Supriya for treating Pooja like a daughter-in-law and not daughter. Mamaji stops him and says that Supriya took this decision with his consent.

Naren tries his best to convince Mamaji but he does not agree as he pushes Naren away. Harish walks in and tries convincing Mama who does not agree. Rahul and Surbhi are elated that they had to do nothing to stop the marriage. Pooja too wishes to go home with Mama and asks him to take her. As they leave Harish hands over the medicines to Mama saying that any difference in the dosage might be dangerous for Pooja. Rahul looks at the medicines as he has a plan. Naren is shattered as Pooja leaves. At mamaji’s house the martiage things are spoilt and Rachel gets wooried as Mami says that it is bad omen. Supriya is wondering if she did something wrong by cancelling the wedding. Rahul and Surbhi celebrate as Rahul plans to reach Pooja to the Asylum soon and from tehre she would go to Bade Babu. Pooja and Mamaji are travelling back to Dehrafun as Naren misses Pooja and imagines her infront of him. Pooja too thinks about Naren as she asks Mamaji why he was crying so much.