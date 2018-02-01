Piyaa Albela 31st January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Supriya fakes illness while Naina plots to trap Naren

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) announcing that someone does not want her mother’s academy inauguration to go smoothly so they have blocked the kids from reaching there. The media wants to know who did that and Pooja says that she does not care as her Naren(Akshay Mhatre) is there with her. She invites Naren to light the lamp. Naren does that with her while Pooja asks him why he could not do something bigger than blocking the kids. Naren burns her hand in the fire and then suddenly asks her to be careful. Later he insults Chandrika by saying that she can tie the ghungroo on her feet and dance as the kids are not there. The media is left scandalized at this and asks Naren why he is making such statements. Pooja saves him in time and says that he is just joking. Later Pooja herself agrees to dance with her mother. They dance away as Naren gets more and more angry. We see that Supriya sneaks to her temple and prau\ys to her idol as she says that she will do anything to stop Naren from leaving the house. She sneaks back to her room and lies down before anyone comes to know.(Also Read: Naren ruins Chandrika’s academy inauguration function)

As the program ends Pooja calls Naren to the stage and asks him to speak about her mother. Naren seeks forgiveness of her for insulting her and tells the media that he believes that everyone should respect their parents. A couple enters the premises and calls out to Naren as their son. Pooja feigns to get unconscious. Naren carries her to her room as she signals to Dadaji to handle the situation. Dadaji asks the couple to follow him and they do. Dadaji talks to the couple and they web a story of lies of leaving a child at the temple.Dadaji wonders why the people are lieing. Naina is amused to see a fake couple. Naren throws Pooja on a couch and walks away. Chandrika and Pooja wonder who the fake couple are. They decide to find out. As Naren questions the couple Naina steps in and says that the couple are her aunt and uncle who brought her up from her childhood. Naren allows them to stay at his house for a while. Pooja understands that this is all Naina’s trap and wants to do something about this.