Piyaa Albela 4th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Kapoor threatens to kill to get Pooja back while Naren takes Pooja home

Piyaa Albela starts with the family preparing for sending Pooja(Sheen Dass) off with Naren. Mayank and Supriya promise to keep happy always as Supriya promises to be her mother too. Pooja goes off to get ready and Mamaji sends the doctor off saying Pooja will remain with Naren from now on. Anuj attacks Naren saying he does not trust Naren and he cannot send Pooja away with the man. Naren(Akshay Mhatre) stops Mamaji as he slaps Anuj. Pooja walks in and Naren is mesmerized at her. Pooja refuses to go with Naren and Naren convinces by saying he would take her to a mela. At Vyas niwas Rahul has been sent a hamper and Neelima wonders who it can be. Later as Pooja is taken out and she has to do the rituals for bidaai but she gets angry when an irritated Suman tries to teach her the rituals. She throws away the tray and Naren has to handle the situation and he promises Pooja that no one will make her do what she does not like. Pooja demands to go to the mela right away. Rahul finds a bomb in the hamper and see that they have 6mins for it to blast.(Also Read: Naina kidnaps a senseless Pooja as Naren panics)

Mamaji bids an emotional goodbye to Pooja. Rahul, Neelima and Surbhi try to cut the wires to deactivate the bomb when they get a call from Kapoor. Kapoor says that Rahul has not been able to keep his promise and so he will die. He informs Rahul that Naren has married Pooja. Naina meets Mamaji and congratulates him also promises him to create havoc in Pooja’s life. Kapoor scares Rahul as the bomb is fake. Rahul promises him that Pooja will be his soon. Kapoor confesses his obsession for Pooja. Rahul is irritated thinking what is so great about Pooja that both Naren and Kapoor are crazy about her. Surbhi feels jealous over Pooja and says that Pooja is just lucky. Rahul and Surbhi plan to create a way so that Pooja is send back to Kapoor. Pooja and Naren travel to the mela as she tells Naren she does not want to wear the saree. Naren promises to buy her a lot of clothes that she loves. Pooja is elated as she has fun in the car. Naren reminisces his love for Pooja as he takes care of her and enjoys her company.