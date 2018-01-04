Piyaa Albela 4th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren saves Pooja from police after Kapoor’s death

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) taking Dadaji to safety and later she realises that she is in Kapoor’s control room and decides to check for the video from the hospital. She gets the video and destroys it. Dadaji asks Pooja to take Naren(Akshay Mhatre) and go back home but Pooja refuses as she says that she killed Kapoor and she will take the punishment wholeheartedly. She asks Dadaji to return home with Naren. Pooja gets arrested and Naren faints. Dadaji sees Naren and is overwhelmed. He remembers Pooja telling him that the family needs him. He runs towards Naren and kisses his forehead. Pooja sees Naren being carried away. Pooja is taken to the police station while Naren is carried away to the hospital accompanied by Dadaji. Supriya asks Pandit how can it bee that her first child is said to be dead and also the same with Harish. She remembers Naren and feels it is impossible. Dadaji hears Naren take Pooja’s name as Pooja thinks that she cannot let Dadaji’s truth be revealed infront of Naren so she has to go to jail. Dadaji reaches hospital with Naren and thinks that he will make Naren well and take him back to Pooja.(Also Read: Naren resolves to suicide unable to handle the truth)

Dadaji gets kidnapped by someone on the hospital premises. Surbhi refuses to continue with the drama of pregnancy as Neelima makes her to do the same. Naren wakes up and is stubborn to go to Pooja but he suddenly remembers about Kapoor and her together. Pooja is questioned by police and she confesses to have killed Kapoor. Pooja says that she would sign the confession letter. Naren walks in right then and stops them. He says that Pooja is mentally unstable and no one can persecute her. Pooja plays along as she runs to Naren. Naren tells the police about Pooja and Kapoor’s mental state. Pooja runs to hug Naren as she still acts mad. Naren remembers their time together. Pooja thinks that she has to finish this drama soon enough and that she cannot fool Naren anymore. Later Naren asks Pooja what she was doing with Kapoor in the video, Pooja gets tensed for a moment. Naren laughs it off making Pooja more worried and she decides to finish this drama soon enough. Naren drops his phone as he leaves. Pooja drinks water while Naren is away and she by mistake drops Kapoor’s phone from the police table. Later Naren picks up Kapoor’s phone thinking it is his. Surbhi is getting more and more irritated by the pregnancy drama. As they travel back Pooja decides to end the drama and also surprise him with Dadaji.