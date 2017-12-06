Piyaa Albela 5th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pooja is instigated against Naren by Neelima

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja (Sheen Dass) returning home with Naren(Akshay Mhatre) as the family eagerly prepares and waits for them. Rahul, Neelima and Surbhi are busy worrying about the trouble they face with Kapoor. They are irritated with the importance the family is giving Pooja. Pooja and Naren walk up as Supriya welcomes the two of them. Pooja jumps at the ladoos as Supriya asks the servants to fill up the fridge with ladoos that Pooja loves. Pooja refuses to do the grihapravesh rasm and Naren does it instead of her. Later Naren takes Pooja to the room but she asks him to take her to the mela soon. He tries to convince her to rest a while though she is adamant. Pooja sees balloons in the room and is very excited. Supriya gets milk for Pooja and Naren thinks of having some romantic time with Pooja.(Also Read: Kapoor threatens to kill to get Pooja back while Naren takes Pooja home)

Naren tries to convince Pooja to drink milk but she runs off. Rahul and Neelima decide to make Pooja hate Naren so as to separate them. Neelima tells Pooja that Naren is going to take her to the police and hand her over to them. Pooja gets scraed and looks ta Naren with doubt. Naren takes Pooja to the room to change and asks her to change her clothes before they leave. Supriya asks Naren where he would take Poooja as there are no melas nearby. Pooja hears this and is skeptical of Naren. She asks Naren if he is her friend and he tells her yes he is her best friend. Naren makes Pooja wear the shoes as he prepares to take her out.