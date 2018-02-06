Piyaa Albela 5th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Supriya plots to throw Pooja out of Vyas Mansion

Piyaa Albela starts with Naren(Akshay Mhatre) asking Chandrika to sign some papers ad also write down some clauses. Pooja(Sheen Dass) tries to stop Chandrika but she says thats he cannot let her daughter-in-law bear all of this. She walsk back to Naren and says that she will sign any papers for the sake for the sake of Pooja. She asks Naren to accept Pooja once this is done. Naren makes Chandrika write that she will keep no relations with Pooja whatsoever and also will not even try to speak to her. Chandrika signs this and walks away as Pooja tries to stop Naren saying he is doing a great sin by this. Pooja runs behind Chandrika to stop her but Chandrika will not listen and says that she has to return without Pooja. Chandrika drives away as Pooja vows to bring Chandrika back. Naren stops Naina from going away or sending her chacha -chachi away and promises that Pooja will remain bound as his wife. Harish screams at Naren for letting Pooja live in the house. Supriya is left aghast by the idea of Pooja being in the house. Harish forbids Pooja from sitting with the family for food or even stepping anywhere near Supriya.(Also Read: Pooja re-enters Vyas mansion in style )

Supriya now searches for ways throw Pooja out and she throws a vase down screaming out Naren. Naina now tells Pooja that she knows Chandrika is not her mother but Naren’s. Pooja threatens to reveal Naina’s truth to the family if she reveals Naren’s truth. Pooja sees Naina’s uncle-aunt’s things and the name of a hotel on it. Supriya is on the floor as Naren rushe sin. Supriya says that she was trying to come out to stop Naren. She begs Naren to not let Pooja into the house. Naren promises that it would happen as her wish. Anuj plans to stop Naren from winning the election. Pooja worries about Naina’s plan and dadaji says that he knows Pooja can handle everything and also that Naren is lucky to have her. Naren calls a doctor for his mother who tells him that his mother will need a wheelchair for a lifetime. Naren angrily leaves as the doctor smiles to Supriya. Pooja comes to the place for the hotel and she finds it. She enters the hotel. Naren remembers how happy and fine his mother used to be. Pooja searches around in the hotel as a goon takes her at knifepoint.