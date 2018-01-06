Piyaa Albela 5th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naina blackmails Pooja as Naren goes against his family for Naina

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja(Sheen Dass) and Naren(Akshay Mhatre) returning home as Pooja thinks of resolving all of their issues and also making Naren meet Dadaji once home. She hopes that Dadaji should have reached Mumbai but is confused on how she would contact him. Pooja takes Naren’s phone and suddenly Naren wakes up, she hands him the phone saying she hungry and wants pizza on reaching home. Naren realises that he has Kapoor’s phone and decides on unlocking it. He tries different passwords related to Pooja and Pooja worries that the phone may have the video. She snatches the phone and throws it off out of the window. Naren stops the car and searches for the phone but gets nothing as the phone is still with Pooja who decides on exploring the phone and deleting the videos. They reach homeand Pooja keeps looking up as Naren asks her why she is looking up. Pooja runs up the stairs and slips as she rolls down the stairs. Naren and Supriya worry as Pooja gets back to senses and asks them what she is doing tehre and why she is wearing this dress. Naren and Supriya are excited to see her doing good. (Also Read: Naren saves Pooja from police after Kapoor’s death)

Later we are shown that Pooja was only dreaming. They now actually reach home as Pooja tries to put her plan into action. Naina though foils her attempt as she catches hold of her and saves her. Naina then meets the family as everybody welcomes her. Pooja remembers how Naina tried killing her and wonders why Naina is here. Pooja sees Kapoor’s phone and picks it up but Naina sees her. Naina takes Pooja inside and asks her to drop her act as she knows that she is not mad. Pooja drops it and asks her what she is up to. Naina says that she knows Pooja is hiding something from Naren and she would find the truth and also tells Naren about it. Naina lays a condition before Pooja to continue her act for the same. Naren reveals to the family that Naina is Pooja’s illegitimate sister. Harish loses it and tells Naren that he will not permit a girl like that in his family. Naren revolts and says that he will not permit anyone to misbehave with Pooja’s sister. Surbhi gets a message from Rahul that she needs to reach somewhere for a new year surprise. Pooja says that she will do this act for herself and not for Naina. Pooja scares Naina as she threatens to bite off her ear. Naina runs for fear.