Piyaa Albela 7th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren tells Pooja he will punish her for his mother’s condition

Piyaa Albela starts with Anuj reaching a secluded place where his goons tell him that they did not kidnap Pooja(Sheen Dass), Anuj is angry that the goons did not kidnap Naren (Akshay Mhatre) for him. He wonders who then kidnapped Pooja. There Pooja meets her kidnapper who is none other Naren himself. He asks Pooja to feel the pain of his mother who is bound to a wheelchair because of her. Pooja is shocked to know that it was he who kidnapped her. He tells her that he did not save her from the goons but he just wanted to get her kidnapped by his own goons. He then tells Pooja that she herself chose to stay away from him and chose her mother . Naren feeds her and then leaves saying he will not let her return to Vyas mansion as his mother Supriya does not want it. Pooja then hears someone in Mayank’s cabin. She listens carefully and hears Naina in the cabin with her fake actors. Naina plots to use sentiments of being a widow so she can get hold of Vyas mansion. Pooja decides to somehow escape so she can tell all of this to Dadaji. She sees a tool there and loosens her ropes and gets free.(Also Read: Pooja gets kidnapped by someone in the Vyas Mansion)

Pooja runs into the office as she sees Naren entering the premises. She runs to hide. Naren hears a thud and asks his security to check. Pooja manages to escape them as she hides away. Naren meets his new security staff one of whom is a disguised Anuj. Naren tests the group by faking an attack on himself and Anuj takes the opportunity to impress Naren and get into the staff. Anuj is prepared to kill Naren soon. Pooja overhears Anuj’s conversation and is sure he is around but now is confused if Naren is planning to harm Anuj. Naina decides to do something so that Pooja does not reach to Mayank’s real killers. Naren reaches the place where he has kept Pooja but before he can find out that she is missing he gets a call and has to leave. Pooja ventures into Rahul’s cabin and sees through his act. She goes through some of the files so as to find out about Rahul’s real intentions.