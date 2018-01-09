Piyaa Albela 8th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Naren lashes out at Pooja as her lie is exposed

Piyaa Albela starts with Pooja (Sheen Dass) sneaking around the room. Surbhi reavhes Rahul and sees Dadaji there and screams as Rahul tells Surbhi the entire the story. He had reached Kapoor mansion on new years night and had seen Dadaji alive. He had then kidnapped Dadaji. Rahul asks Surbhi to keep mum about this truth until they find out why Dadaji kept away for so long. Dadaji though is not unconscious and has on purpose gotten kidnapped. He intends to unite the family and his first target is Rahul. Dadaji messages Pooja asking her not to worry about him. Pooja sits at the table as she thinks that as soon as Dadaji is here they would all be one. Naina starst serving at the table as Harish lashes out at her saying he will not eat from her hand as she is illegitimate.Pooja thinks that she cannot let Harish come to know about Naren(Akshay Mhatre) at any costs as he would never accept him then. Naren wants to take Pooja out for a ride and asks Naina also to accompany. Mayank too jumps in. (Also Read: Naina blackmails Pooja as Naren goes against his family for Naina)

They ride away as Pooja enjoys the scenery. Naina too enjoys. Their car breaks down mid way as they all come out of the car. It starts raining all of a sudden as Pooja runs out of the car leaving her bag in the car. She gets wet in the rain. Naren and Mayank are also out. Naina soon takes Pooja’s bag and she has already put Kapoor’s phone in it. Naina comes out and rings Kapoor’s phone as Naren gets it. Naren remembers how Pooja had thrown it out of the window and now it is in Pooja’s bag. Naina pulls Pooja’s dupatta and she suddenly gets conscious and wraps herself again. Naren notices this too and gets more skeptical. Naina walks away with this. Naren asks Mayank to take Naina away as he wants to talk to Pooja. Pooja gets all worried as Naren turns to her in a thoughtful mood. Rahul tries to harass Dadaji but Surbhi stops him and asks him to pamper him and make place for himslef in Dadaji’s heart. Rahul wakes Dadaji and then starts massaging his leg and Surbhi also cooks for him. The both of them try their best to impress Dadaji as Dadaji thinks that he is fulfilling Pooja’s wish only as he wants to unit the family too now. Pooja decides to end the drama as she runs to a mould and falls. She hits her head as Naren runs to her. Pooja sits up and behaves normal. Naren tells Pooja that she was always fine and it was only him who could not see this. Pooja hugs Naren as he pushes her away and slaps her.