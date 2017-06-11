Piyaa Albela’s Naren and Pooja beat SDCH’s Veer-Sanchi and LKHI’s Madhav-Kamini to be latest favourite TV jodi

Few days back, we conducted the poll on who was the latest favourite jodi in town. We know that quite a few new shows have come on TV in recent times. Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital was aired on Colors while ZEE TV came up with Piyaa Albela. Well, fans feel that Naren – Pooja of Piyaa Albela share a better chemistry than Dr Veer (Varun Kapoor) and Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) and even Madhav (Keith Sequeira) and Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh). Now, this is indeed great news for actors Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Dass who star on the show. (Also Read: Piyaa Albela Review: Sheen Dass’ vivacity and Akshay Mhatre’s poise makes this modern retelling of Vishwamitra and Menaka’s love story a delightful watch)

Rajshri Productions Piyaa Albela is an unique story of a guy who wants to give up on worldly pleasures and how his parents want to bring him to the practical world. Sheen Dass plays Pooja who has been brought to distract him and they finally fall in love. People are loving the performances of the lead actors. In fact, Akshay also stripped for an intense sequence on the show recently. The drama and romance will get hotter in the coming days. Colors’ ambitious new venture Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital’s Dr Veer (Varun Kapoor) and Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) took the second spot. The medical drama is throwing in some romance courtesy these two. (Also Read: Savitri Devi College And Hospital Review: The medical show begins on an over-dramatic note)

The third spot was taken by the most romantic and passionate jodi of them all – Madhav and Kamini. Star Plus’ Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Portrayed beautifully by Keith Sequeira and Sanjeeda Sheikh, it is the story of a man trapped in a loveless marriage. Madhav is a prince while she is a superstar. Will they overcome everything to be together forever? Close on their heels was Neil and Avni from Naamkarann. The show has got a fresh lease of life due to the hot and cute chemistry of Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore. We can expect more passionate fireworks in the coming days. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…