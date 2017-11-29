Piyush Sahdev was always estranged from Gireesh and Meher, ‘I patched them up’ says ex-wife Akangsha Rawat

With Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev being held in judicial custody at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, new revelations are coming forth from various quarters. We know the actor announced his divorce from wife, Akangsha Rawat a couple of months back. He cited irreconcilable differences in their lifestyle and way of thinking. Post Piyush’s arrest, it was revealed that he had been estranged from his elder brother, Gireesh Sahdev and sister Meher Vij since years now. Both of them are actors. Meher plays the role of Zaira Wasim’s mom in the film, Secret Superstar. Both the siblings said that he had become aloof after his marriage to Akangsha Rawat. (Also Read: Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev’s sister Meher Vij of Secret Superstar did NOT know anything about the rape charges!)

In a statement, Akangsha said, "Piyush and Gireesh were already estranged when I first met Piyush. It is sad that they have targeted me. When I met Piyush in 2011, he told me that he is estranged from his brother, Gireesh since years. They had a physical fight over Gireesh's wife. Piyush also shared how Meher always ignored him, meeting only occasionally when really needed. I patched them up before our marriage in 2012." The couple wedded in June 2012 at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple. They held a reception in Delhi as they belonged from the capital city.

She further said, "There was always animosity between them. The proof is their social media pages. If you check their Facebook or Insta, you will not find any pictures of Gireesh and Piyush together in 2010 or before that. There are hardly any pics with Meher. So, now in the midst of this huge controversy why am I being blamed? How am I related to this case?" On November 22, Piyush Sahdev was arrested by the Versova Police after a 23-year-old aspiring model/actress/fashion designer allegedly that he had raped her. It seems he met her and soon they got into a relationship. However, she later discovered that he was two-timing her and hence refused to marry her.