Polish metal band Decapitated accused of kidnap and gang rape

Polish metal band Decapitated have been accused of gang rape after the group members were arrested on charges of kidnapping.

The incident took place after the band’s August 31 show at The Pin venue in Spokane, Washington, reports independent.co.uk.

The four band members — Michael Lysejko, Waclaw Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek — were arrested in Los Angeles following the accusation of kidnapping.

A woman claimed that she was held against her will by the band after which Spokane Police Department along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office took them in custody.

The woman has claimed in court documents that the band gang-raped her on their tour bus, reports independent.co.uk.

According to the documents, she says that a friend and she were invited by the band to have drinks on their tour bus outside the venue after the end of the show.

After boarding the bus, she was allegedly groped by Lysejko, then followed into the bathroom by lead singer Piotrowski. She was resisting when the latter tried to undress her.

According to court documents, the woman “attempted to push Piotrowski away, but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom”, after which the band members raped her in turns.