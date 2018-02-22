Poll Results: Padmaavat will CRUSH Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, say fans

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is achieving new milestones each passing day at the box office. In 28 days, the film collected Rs 280.53 crore at the ticket window. The film has shattered box office numbers of Bollywood biggies like Krrish 3, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. When Padmaavat reached the Rs 275 crore milestone, we had asked that whether the costume drama will surpass Aamir Khan’s racy thriller Dhoom 3 (Rs 284.27 crore). And by looking at the poll results, it seems the fans have predicted the right thing.

With 83 percent, audience unanimously said that Padmaavat will crush Dhoom 3’s box office business and it seems it is set to happen by Saturday or Sunday. Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man and Sidharth Malhotra – Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary along with Hollywood release Black Panther. Since the film has very limited screens now, Padmaavat will struggle to enter the Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. The film has already crossed Rs 540 crore in the global market. (Also Read: This picture of Akshay Kumar posing with Afghani children on the sets of Kesari will surely bring a smile on your face)

Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Goliyon Ki Rasleela… Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. The magnum opus is bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions and Viacom 18. The costume drama has received praises from critics and audience for direction, cinematography and star performances. Out of the complete star cast, Ranveer Singh grabbed the lime-light and stole the show in the film. Our film critic Urmimala Banerjee gave the film four stars and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh.”