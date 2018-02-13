Pooja Gor- Raj Singh Arora come together for a music video- read all details here

Actors and real life couple Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora will be seen sharing screen space in a special music video. They will be seen in a music video “Love isn’t blind” for BIG FM, read a statement. The video narrates an extraordinary love story of a real life couple. “At first, during the narration, I thought it was a fictional love story, but I was astonished to hear that it was the story of Santosh and Jyoti, a real life couple and it just made my belief in love grow stronger,” Pooja said. (ALSO READ: Pooja Gor: These days every movie is promoted on TV shows)

Check out the latest teaser below-

“It is definitely going to be a surprise for our fans as they get to see Raj and me together in a special Valentine’s Day music video with a beautiful song,” she added. As a part of BIG FM’s association with “Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz”, the radio channel has also got on board actor Zain Khan Durrani aka RJ Alfaaz to narrate certain parts of the music video.

The music video will release across the platform’s social media channels on Valentine’s Day eve.