Pooja Hegde is sending off some Christmas vibes through her new photoshoot

Mohenjo Daro actress, Pooja Hegde, is busy making some stunning appearances. So even while we miss catching her on big screen, she gives us ample reasons to drool over her and get mesmerised. Pooja was fortunate enough to have had many sultry and sexually appealing photoshoots in the past but her recent one stands apart from the rest. While we have seen her don some sexy attires and make everyone fall for her, her new set of pictures can be described as better than the rest. Pooja rarely skips the style beat with her fashion outings and is known for having a penchant for fabrics and cuts that flatter her the most. One of the style icons in the industry, Pooja is a lady who has a great taste in fashion and she puts them to use most effectively.

Gracing the cover of the Peacock magazine's December issue, Pooja is all set to take you on a trip to la la land, where she's the reigning queen and you all are her devotees. With dramatic shoulders, ruffled top and love for sheer, Pooja Hedge successfully makes heads turn with her recent photoshoot. It won't be wrong to say that Pooja literally has all the weight on her shoulders after this new magazine cover. Pooja may be the newest talent on the block but she certainly has her style game on point that can be best described as unflinching, bold and innately stylish. Her personal sense of style is simple, understated and classic which is hard to get these days. Blessed with tall frame, good looks and a hot bod, Pooja can be best described as a lethal combination of everything so good.

Turning a muse for fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, Pooja proves why she has the ability to be anyone’s inspiration. This definitely isn’t Pooja’s first ever sensuous photoshoot for she has had many in the past but is distinctly different. She tries to seduce you with those sensuous looks on her face and you have no other option but to fall for her charm. Brace yourself for you might end up falling for her forever so much so that there’s no coming back later.