Pooja Hegde on project with Mahesh Babu: Can’t comment on it

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is rumoured to have been signed on for Mahesh Babu’s next yet-untitled Telugu film, says she cannot comment about the project at the moment. Asked if the rumours are true, Pooja told IANS: “I can’t comment on it at the moment.”

The project, which happens to be Mahesh Babu’s 25th film, will be directed by Vamsi Paidipally. On the career front, Pooja awaits the release of Allu Arjun-starrer “Duvvada Jagannadham” aka “DJ”. She has teamed up with Arjun for the first time in this Harish Shankar directorial. Last seen in Telugu film “Mukunda”, Pooja returns to Telugu filmdom after three years with “DJ”.

Filmmaker Harish Shankar says he has pushed himself as a director and writer with Allu Arjun starrer forthcoming Telugu action entertainer “Duvvada Jagannadham”. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 23. “‘DJ’ is that one special film for me where I pushed myself as a writer and director to deliver the best. This resulted in a one-of-its-kind climax. I’m sure you guys will have a blast in the theatres,” Harish Shankar tweeted on Tuesday.

Produced by Dil Raju, the film marks the first time collaboration of Arjun and Harish.

Harish also thanked producer Raju and Arjun for making “this journey special”.