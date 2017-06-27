Pooja Sharma of the Diya Aur Baati Hum fame shares pictures from her baby shower and they’re adorable! – view pics

Pooja Sharma, who was popular for her role of Purvi Om Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum is enjoying her pregnancy. The actress posted pictures of her baby shower on Instagram and it is adorable. She is seen wearing an off-white saree with a floral border and looks damn pretty. The actress put up quite a few pictures of her baby shower on Instagram and she definitely has the happy glow. The actress has flaunted her baby bump quite a lot of times on social media and is on cloud nine. Pooja is eager to deliver her babies and super excited for it.

She captioned the pictures,” Cant wait for the little one to come out! Spark in our eyes and so much of love in our hearts already #godbharai #parentstobe #bestestfeeling”. If you think that’s cute, this is how the actress has announced her pregnancy,” Finally we can reveal why we have not been posting that many pictures lately 😉 It’s probably the biggest moment of our lives and we are extremely excited to announce that our bundle of joy will be arriving pretty soon 🙂 #preggers #pregnancyanouncement #blessed #grateful”. Check out these pictures of Pooja Sharma’s baby shower right here. (ALSO READ: BREAKING! Deepika Singh shares an adorable picture with her baby on Instagram)

Doesn’t she look the prettiest? We are just as pumped as she is for her little baby. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.