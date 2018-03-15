Poomaram movie review: Kalidas Jayaram’s film is poignant and real despite its flaws, say critics

2 years after the principal shooting of the film began, Kalidas Jayaram’s debut Malayalam film Poomaram released today. If reports are to be believed, it was supposed to release in December 2017, but had to be pushed to March 2018. Reports also suggest that the delay in release led to the makers being trolled. The film takes a look at the student politics in colleges. Critics are heaping praises on the film for being so real. In fact, despite mentioning flaws in the narrative, they are happy to hail it because it speaks about a social woe that needs to be addressed. Check out their reactions right here…

Cinedicted gave three stars saying, “A serious film that stays true to its nature without the usual dose of comedy or colorful entertainment, Poomaram is a story that is the need of the hour. With communal violence and political murders plaguing the country, the essence of the film is extremely poignant and relevant. Art has the power to triumph social evils and unite the youth for a bigger cause. Overall, it is a unique film that is unorthodox and poetic. It is certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, but we do need this film and its content.” (Also read: Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Nikhil Siddharth’s Kirrak Party will replace new Tamil releases at Chennai multiplexes on March 16)

Filmibeat gives it 3.5 stars saying, “The movie takes its own pace to narrate the events in a real manner. There are some minor glitches in the first half, in connection with the pace of the film. Nevertheless, the film overcomes all these immediately and thus placing us amidst all the happenings. Some of the events, like the rehearsals, preparations, minor fights and the anxieties of the students have been presented in the most realistic manner. Poomaram gives due respect to the word ‘art’ and more importantly, it also sends out some inspiring messages to the youth.”

Lensmenreviews also gave it 3.5 stars saying it isn’t a conventional debut for anyone and for that Kalidas should be commended. “This is not a conventional star launch vehicle. And one should appreciate Kalidas Jayaram for choosing subject over screen space. He has got that grace by default and the movie sort of requires that for the character of Goutham as he is more of a calm leader. You have to give the credit to the director here. Almost everyone has been trolling the delay of Poomaram and once I saw the film’s first half, the reason behind the delay was evident and genuine. Counting the number of shots in this movie is a really difficult task. The editor has included lots of shots of the various events, things happening outside the venues and several other small bits to give us the feeling that this is happening within the span of 5 days of a university arts festival. At a time when political stands are essential for the students, this story doesn’t verbally lecture that and instead shows the power of that campus life along with a statement against the violence which needs to be addressed. Gnaanam has placed cameras at various points and allowed people to perform.”

Behind The Woods gave it 2.5 stars. The review read, “Abrid Shine has succeeded in taking a very wafer-thin subject and creating it into a decent film with his neatly written screenplay. A high dose of intellect does not make it everyone’s cup of tea. But the usage of real-life personas to play some characters appears very artificial as they are not natural actors. If the director had not tried to include the deep subject of ‘peace’ into this campus film that was more about the youth and their youth festival, it would have turned out to be a warm and different entertainer.”