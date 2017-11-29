Popular producer CV Kumar withdraws police complaint on movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan

The recent suicide of producer Ashok Kumar, a longtime collaborator of actor-director-producer Sasikumar, has shocked the entire film fraternity, which has been completely divided into two factions now. While a slew of influential producers are up in arms to put Anbu Chezhiyan behind the bars, there’s another set of producers who have showered lavish praise on him for being very polite and a gentleman.

Producer CV Kumar, who has voiced out about Anbu Chezhiyan’s arm-twisting methods and high-handedness, has now withdrawn the police complaint filed against him in an interesting turn. “Thanks to the people who supported me in the long hurdle period. I have filed a complaint petition in front of the commissioner of police, Chennai on 26th September 2017 seeking No objection certificate for release of my movie Maayavan and my financial documents given to Gopuram films from them. Further I produced necessary documents during the enquiry by the police officers .meanwhile today the advocates of Gopuram films produced the NO objection certificate in Ravi Prasad lab to release the movie maayavan and promised the return of the financial documents . While the purpose of the complaint is accomplished technically the complaint become null and void .based on this circumstance I withdrawn the complaint given on 26th September 2017. We are now into release of the movie maayavan soon. Support us to recover from all these hurdles and to grow,” said CV Kumar in a statement.

CV Kumar’s next film will be his directorial debut Maayavan which stars Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles. Tipped to be an investigative thriller, Maayavan has Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in an important role.

Text by – Surendhar MK